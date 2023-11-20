Avera Medical Minute
Sioux Falls man & woman charged on prostitution call

Monday's top headlines and weather updates from Dakota News Now.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 10:57 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police responded to a prostitution call on Sunday evening.

The call came a little after 8 p.m.

A man was driving somewhere on Cliff Ave. and saw a woman walking. He stopped, picked her up and gave her a ride.

He propositioned her, offering to pay for sex. She agreed to that, and the two went to a parking lot at 10th St. and Interstate 229.

Sexual contact took place in the car between the two of them.

The woman ended up taking the man’s keys and wallet and walked away.

He called the police and followed her.

Both were arrested.

The man — 40-year-old Abu Akolino from Sioux Falls — was arrested for Hiring for Sexual Activity.

The woman — 41-year-old Jennifer Tierney from Sioux Falls — was charged with Prostitution and Controlled Substance for a meth pipe found on her.

