Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week: A Yankton student motivated to do her best

YANKTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Yankton High School senior Katie Schulte says there’s a reason she has a 4.15 GPA.

“It’s not that hard, you just have to stay on top of things, not procrastinate, and get your job done. It’s all about time management. From an early age, I always wanted to do the best I possibly can. I’m kind of a perfectionist, so I always want to get that 100%. My parents always encouraged me to do my best,” said Schulte.

“She’s the type of student that every teacher dreams of. She’s an incredible, natural leader. She has initiative, super intelligent, dedicated,” said Douglas Haar, a social studies teacher at Yankton High School.

Schulte also stays busy outside of the classroom.

“Over the summer and the first quarter, I’m on the high school dance team. So, we had 10 meets in the fall, and then I also cheer at the football games, and then I’m a dancer at The Academy of Dance. Right now, I’m in the Nutcracker ballet, which is going to be this weekend. I have a lead role in that, so that’s really fun. I’m on the National Honor Society and Studen Council and I like going fishing with my family and I’m also a quilter,” said Schulte.

She’s not sure where she wants to go to college yet, but she plans to be a doctor.

“I was a little disappointed. I thought I could talk her into becoming a history major and going off from there,” said Haar.

“It’s a big decision. There are a lot of things to consider, like financial aid and which school is going to give me the best chance of getting into medical school, where am I going to have fun at... it’s a big decision,” said Schulte.

For being named our Scholar of the Week, Schulte gets a $250 scholarship from the Bon Homme Yankton Electric Association, which is a Touchstone Energy Cooperative.

