Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week: A Yankton student motivated to do her best

Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week: A Yankton student motivated to do her best
By Erik Thorstenson
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 7:54 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YANKTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Yankton High School senior Katie Schulte says there’s a reason she has a 4.15 GPA.

“It’s not that hard, you just have to stay on top of things, not procrastinate, and get your job done. It’s all about time management. From an early age, I always wanted to do the best I possibly can. I’m kind of a perfectionist, so I always want to get that 100%. My parents always encouraged me to do my best,” said Schulte.

“She’s the type of student that every teacher dreams of. She’s an incredible, natural leader. She has initiative, super intelligent, dedicated,” said Douglas Haar, a social studies teacher at Yankton High School.

Schulte also stays busy outside of the classroom.

“Over the summer and the first quarter, I’m on the high school dance team. So, we had 10 meets in the fall, and then I also cheer at the football games, and then I’m a dancer at The Academy of Dance. Right now, I’m in the Nutcracker ballet, which is going to be this weekend. I have a lead role in that, so that’s really fun. I’m on the National Honor Society and Studen Council and I like going fishing with my family and I’m also a quilter,” said Schulte.

She’s not sure where she wants to go to college yet, but she plans to be a doctor.

“I was a little disappointed. I thought I could talk her into becoming a history major and going off from there,” said Haar.

“It’s a big decision. There are a lot of things to consider, like financial aid and which school is going to give me the best chance of getting into medical school, where am I going to have fun at... it’s a big decision,” said Schulte.

For being named our Scholar of the Week, Schulte gets a $250 scholarship from the Bon Homme Yankton Electric Association, which is a Touchstone Energy Cooperative.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of police lights.
Multi-jurisdictional task force formed in Northeast SD, seven arrested in first operation
A couple says a bank won't take a jug that is filled with tens of thousands of pennies.
Couple says bank won’t take jug of 30,000 pennies they have been saving for over 10 years
South Dakota farmers have received billions of dollars in crop insurance payments due to hail,...
$8.3B in crop insurance payouts to South Dakota farmers: A cost of climate change
A Sioux Falls couple has been awarded the 2023 “Persons of the Year” Award for raising $300,000...
Humanitarian aid organization names Sioux Falls couple 2023 ‘Persons of the Year’
FILE - Former President Jimmy Carter and his wife former first lady Rosalynn Carter sit...
Rosalynn Carter, outspoken former first lady, dead at 96

Latest News

Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week: A Yankton student motivated to do her best
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week: A Yankton student motivated to do her best
Monday's top headlines and weather updates from Dakota News Now.
Monday's top headlines and weather updates from Dakota News Now.
Two turkeys, named Liberty and Bell, who will receive a Presidential Pardon at the White House...
Biden is spending his 81st birthday honoring White House tradition of pardoning Thanksgiving turkeys
Monday Morning's Forecast with First Alert Meteorologist Aaron Doudna
Monday Morning's Forecast with First Alert Meteorologist Aaron Doudna