Waterloo outscores and outlasts Stampede

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Stampede fell to the Waterloo Black Hawks, 6-4, during Sunday afternoon’s matchup in Sioux Falls. The Herd scored all four of its goals in the final frame, goals scored by Artur Cholach, Gennadi Chaly, JJ Wiebusch and Beckett Hendrickson while Caleb Heil found the start in net.

Three penalties were all the first period had to offer the Herd and Black Hawks, a stark contrast to the second period. Two goals and six penalties, three per team, lit up the scoreboard in the second frame. The Black Hawks were able to find the back of Caleb Heil’s net twice during the period while the Herd was unable to do the same. The Stampede had a five-on-three powerplay opportunity with 1:34 to play, but failed to strike back and get a goal on the board before the two-man advantage became one.

The Stampede was able to kick off the final frame with 25 seconds remaining on the man advantage, but was unable to find the team’s first goal. Waterloo’s Grady Deering added to the Black Hawks’ lead 3:04 into the period, but the Herd’s Artur Cholach would go on to match it 59 seconds later. Cholach’s goal marked the first of his USHL career and got the team on the board with some help from Kaz Sobieski and JJ Wiebusch. These goals kicked off a string of six more goals, three for Waterloo and three for the Herd. Gennadi Chaly, JJ Wiebusch and Beckett Hendrickson all added goals to the Stampede’s side of the scoreboard, but it wasn’t enough to push them above the Black Hawks.

Goaltender Caleb Heil marked his fifth loss of the season with a 5.20 goals-against average. He stopped 17-of-22 shots on his net for .773 save percentage. Heil is now 5-5- this season with a cumulative save percentage of .890 and goals-against average of 3.16.

On Wednesday, the team celebrates the wizarding world with Wizards Night against the Des Moines Buccaneers. Fans are encouraged to bring new or gently used books to donate in exchange for ticket vouchers to an upcoming game. Finally, the team is back on Black Friday for a 3:05 p.m. puck drop against the Lincoln Stars. The annual Toys for Tots Toy Drive will take place during this game and all fans that bring in a new, unwrapped toy will receive ticket vouchers for a game in December!

