Augustana can enjoy Thanksgiving knowing there’s more football to play

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -I think everyone who attended the Augustana playoff game Saturday assumed it was the final time they would see their team play at home this fall.

And they weren’t disappointed as the Vikes throttled Mankato 51-24 to advance to the second round where they have to travel to Golden, Colorado.

That’s where they play for Augie receiver and punter Pete Sterbick’s Orediggers, who are the top seed in the entire tournament. If the Vikes win, they might host in the next round. But first things first...They must beat the best team in the country to advance.

And more importantly, they get to enjoy Thanksgiving knowing there’s more football to be played!

Augustana Football Coach Jerry Olszewski says, “I’ve had a lot of Thanksgivings with my family. I’ve never had one with my footbvall family and I asked them for that this week. So we’re going to break it down and do that as a football family and our wives and kids will join us. But we get an opportunity to do this all over again. And selfishly I don’t want this to end because of the special people that I’m around. I love them like sons and I can’t wait for the next opportunity to play a really good football team.”

Ironically that really good football is coach by a former Viking who is in his first year as head coach of the Orediggers. So that just adds an extra sub plot to this interesting story. They kick off at 1:00 CST on Saturday.

