Aziah Meyer leads Avon Pirates to 6th state title in HS Football

AVON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Aziah Meyer burst on to our screens during the season as a breakout star for the Avon Pirates.....and capped it by leading them to their first state title in ten years.

Zach Borg has more on our Karl’s TV & Appliance athlete of the week.

STORY

Aziah Meyer relies on his eyes on the gridiron. “My vision. Seeing holes and when to see those holes.” Aziah says.

And he certainly passes the eye test with the pigskin in his hands. “With his size, I mean he’s taller than I am and he’s 6-4, 200 pounds pretty much, and I’m sure he’s only going to get bigger and stronger and faster. Sky is the limit I think.” Avon Head Coach Justin Lukkes says.

A running back on offense and linebacker on defense, Meyer is in many ways the captain of the Avon Pirates ship. “Yeah I know a lot of things are put on me and I got to do my best to carry them.” Meyer says.

Who came into his junior season with a challenge from his coaches. “Mentally and everything he just became a more complete football player. We told him at the beginning of the year I don’t think anybody can stop you. I mean you’re a big kid, fast kid, strong kid, just put your head down and go! And once we got to the playoffs he really took off with that.” Lukkes says.

Putting an exclamation point on a season in which he ran for more than 1700 yards and 34 touchdowns with an MVP performance in the 9B State Title game. Aziah ran for 177 yards, 91 on a key touchdown run in the second quarter, to lead the Pirates to their sixth state championship in program history.... “(I feel) Very heartwarming and happy. Very happy we made it after all the grind and work we made. I’m also happy with way Faulkton played. Great team.” Aziah says.

...opening a lot of eyes around the state toward Avon’s budding star.

Zach Borg, Dakota News Now Sports.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.