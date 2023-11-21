Breezy today with up-and-down temps continuing

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- The wind has already started to pick up today. We’ll be dealing with wind gusts around 30 to 35 mph, especially in eastern parts of the region. Despite all the sunshine today, it’s going to be a cooler day with highs stuck in the 40s.

Wednesday is looking like an absolutely fantastic day! We’re going to see plenty of sunshine again, the wind will be lighter, and temperatures will warm back into the 50s. Some of us may even be knocking on 60! That nice weather won’t last long, though. By Thanksgiving, colder air will settle across the region knocking our highs into the 30s. Some of us will even drop into the teens for Black Friday morning, so it will be quite cold if you’re headed out for any early morning deals.

We should stay dry as we head through Friday and this upcoming weekend. It doesn’t look like we’ll have any travel headaches! It will be cold with highs down in the 30s for everyone. Right now, it looks like we’ll warm up a little bit with highs closer to 40.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.