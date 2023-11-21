Daughter of missing Bismarck man continues search

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck man has been missing since last Thursday.

Authorities said 81-year-old Lloyd Liken was seen leaving a friend’s house on Turnbow Avenue in Bismarck.

Just a couple of weeks ago, Lloyd received a quilt of valor to honor his service in the Vietnam War. That ceremony was the last time his daughter Lisa saw him.

“We went to pick him up on Saturday night to take him out to dinner and then the symphony. And that’s how we figured out he was missing at that point,” said daughter Lisa Liken-Monroe.

Now, Lisa is going door to door in Linton and Wishek, searching for her dad.

“Possible tip on Saturday, they might have seen him in his car in Wishek headed towards Linton,” said Lisa.

Six deputies from Logan County are out searching for him. North Dakota Highway Patrol officers used their plane on Monday to search a 50-mile radius, looking for Lloyd’s vehicle.

“If my dad’s car was out in a field or just someplace a car should not be. That didn’t yield any results. We’ve done a reverse 911,” said Lisa.

Lisa says her dad is a great man and lately, he is running into some memory problems, but he still continues to be a proud person.

“Because he’s a soldier, he’s the type of person who is confident and independent and would try and figure things out on his own. When maybe he should have asked for help,” said Lisa.

Lisa says there are many people in the community, such as her coworkers, church members, realtors and Amvet members coming together to help her find Lloyd.

“A lot of people have really helped, going door to door and checking streets,” said Lisa.

Lisa and her husband now hope that, with many people out combining and hunting, someone will find him.

Lloyd was last seen driving a gold Toyota Highland with the North Dakota license plate 745 BMN and wearing tan khakis and a brown suede leather jacket.

If you see him or his vehicle, please contact your local law enforcement agency and Bismarck PD at 701-223-1212.

Previous Coverage: Bismarck Police searching for missing 81-year-old Lloyd Liken

Lloyd Liken and his vehicle (Bismarck Police Department)

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.