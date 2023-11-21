DTSF encourages consumers to ‘shop small’ this holiday season

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Downtown Sioux Falls is reminding those looking for holiday deals this weekend to shop locally.

The organization says that each year, Small Business Saturday is one of the biggest retail days of the year for local shops.

This weekend, nearly two dozen small shops will offer holiday deals — from clothing boutiques to restaurants.

Find a full list of participating stores here.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.