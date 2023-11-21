Passerby finds car in Hamlin County lake, one juvenile charged

HAYTI, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After a passerby spotted a vehicle partially submerged in water in Hamlin County, one juvenile was charged with failure to report a crash and reckless driving.

According to the Hamlin County Sheriff’s Office, a report came in at 8:45 a.m. Monday morning of a vehicle that had ran off the road and was partially submerged in a lake. It was unknown if anyone was inside the vehicle at the time.

First responders fled to the scene and while they were en-route, Watertown Regional Dispatch Center was able to get in contact with the driver by phone. They learned the crash had happened Sunday night and no one was inside the vehicle Monday morning.

For a brief time, County Road 452 was closed until BES Towing was able to recover the vehicle.

The juvenile driver was charged with failure to report a crash and reckless driving. The crash is being investigated by the Hamlin County Sheriff’s Office.

