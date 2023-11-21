Avera Medical Minute
‘It’s not about me. It’s about our country,’ Iowa governor says in response to Donald Trump criticizing her

Trump released campaign video earlier ripping Reynolds’ endorsement of a GOP challenger
FILE — In this May 6, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Gov....
FILE — In this May 6, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Gov. Kim Reynolds, R-Iowa, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has condemned the violent protest at the U.S. Capitol but remains sympathetic to unfounded assertions questioning the integrity of the presidential election. On Thursday, Jan. 7, 20201, Reynolds told reporters the attack was unacceptable and that those responsible should be prosecuted.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci File)
By Dave Price
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 3:55 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
DES MOINES (Gray TV Iowa Capitol Bureau) - Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds -- once a prominent supporter of former president Donald Trump but no longer -- responded to his ridicules against her Tuesday by saying that the race should be about the future of the country.

“It’s not about me. It’s about our country,” Reynolds tweeted.

Reynolds endorsed Florida Governor Ron DeSantis in the Republican presidential race on November 7th.

Watch her interview with Gray TV on November 8th where she acknowledged that Trump would attack her for not following his demands to endorse her.

Reynolds also tweeted Tuesday, “@RonDeSantis follows through on his promises, can serve 8 years, and has a WINNING record. He’s the most effective leader I’ve ever seen. If you like what we are doing in Iowa, you’ll love what he’ll do for this country!”

Reynolds campaigned at numerous events with DeSantis in Iowa over the weekend and has said that Trump can’t win the general election versus Democratic President Joe Biden. She believes that DeSantis can.

Trump’s campaign had released a video earlier Tuesday that prompted Reynolds’ response. “Kim Reynolds of Iowa has gone from a popular governor to the most unpopular governor in the entire United States of America. Not an easy feat,” Trump said in the video.

Trump also referenced a Morning Consult poll that showed Reynolds’ popularity in state has fallen in recent months (before her endorsement of DeSantis) and that she has the lowest poll support of any governor in the country.

A Des Moines Register Iowa Poll in October showed that DeSantis had a higher favorability with likely GOP Caucus goers than Trump (69%-66%). Reynolds had higher favorability numbers than any Republican presidential candidate (81%).

https://x.com/TeamTrump/status/1727031584690434424?s=20

Trump who frequently mocks others who don’t support him with derogatory names said of DeSantis (He called him “DeSanctimonius), “He’s a wounded bird falling violently from the sky. I wonder what position Kim was promised in order to back someone who is so far down in the polls.”

In the video Trump said that he is the reason that Iowa’s GOP Caucuses are first-in-the-nation, the position that they have held since 1976. He also talked about the taxpayer aid that his administration gave to farmers to make up for some of the losses they suffered because of the trade war that he started with China.

