Local businesses partner to give Thanksgiving turkeys away
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 10:02 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Barrel House, Mariner Wealth Advisors, Budget Blinds of Sioux Falls and Hungry Hearts have partnered to give away food for Thanksgiving on Tuesday afternoon.

The event will take place at the Barrel House from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday. The group is giving one turkey per household on a first-come-first-serve basis as well as canned vegetables, stuffing and potatoes.

Jesse Severson, VP of Hungry Hearts, and Steve Ruda of Mariner Financial joined Dakota News Now to discuss the event more.

