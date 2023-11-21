Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Local nonprofits meet to discuss efforts to combat homelessness

Local nonprofits discuss the benefits of working together as well as to provide resources and amenities for the homeless population in the Sioux Empire.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 7:21 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A week after the city of Sioux falls and multiple nonprofits worked to raise awareness for Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week, local homeless shelters are working together to combat the growing issue ahead of the holiday season.

Today the Sioux Empire United Way was joined by St. Francis House and the Union Gospel Mission of Sioux Falls to discuss the benefits of working together, as well as to provide resources and amenities for the homeless population in the Sioux Empire. As the population continues to rise, the shelters are seeing a greater need for resources such as clothing, food and mental health counseling.

President and CEO of the Sioux Empire United Way, Alan H. Tim II, says that the homeless stay in Sioux Falls because it’s a place that cares.

“We’re investing in programs that help people have better education, give them a better start in life. [We] help families get the counseling services they need to help with those programs so they don’t get to that point, but when they get to that point we better make sure we have those programs and services here to help with the homeless population, if not it’ll only exponentially grow”

As the weather begins to get cooler and the holidays approach, local homeless shelters are aware of bigger issue the homeless population tends to face: struggles with mental health. Luckily emergency shelters like Union Gospel Mission of Sioux Falls provides fun resources to help those struggling. CEO, Eric Webber states that art classes and different programs like anger management is an aid for those struggling with mental health at their shelter.

Local leaders say the best way to spread awareness on homelessness and the local resources that are available is to start simply by creating the conversation.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of police lights.
Multi-jurisdictional task force formed in Northeast SD, seven arrested in first operation
Car stolen at gunpoint in Sioux Falls
Following a complaint on Friday, a juvenile and 12 dogs were removed from a Brookings residence...
Child, 12 dogs removed from Brookings residence due to living conditions
A couple says a bank won't take a jug that is filled with tens of thousands of pennies.
Couple says bank won’t take jug of 30,000 pennies they have been saving for over 10 years
Sioux Falls man & woman charged on prostitution call

Latest News

Local nonprofits discuss the benefits of working together as well as to provide resources and...
Local nonprofits meet to discuss efforts to combat homelessness
A new study shows that the Mount Rushmore State leads the nation per-capita in fatal impaired...
Study: South Dakota ranks highest per-capita in fatal impaired accidents over Thanksgiving
A new study shows that the Mount Rushmore State leads the nation per-capita in fatal impaired...
Study: South Dakota ranks highest per-capita in fatal impaired accidents over Thanksgiving
Two turkeys, named Liberty and Bell, who will receive a Presidential Pardon at the White House...
Biden pardons National Thanksgiving Turkeys while marking his 81st birthday with jokes about his age