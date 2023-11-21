One Sioux Falls: Applying for City summer internships

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Jenna Neugebauer, talent acquisition coordinator, spoke at the One Sioux Falls media briefing on Tuesday about applying for the City’s summer internship program, Ascend.

Internships are available with the following departments: Finance, Sioux Falls Fire Rescue, Siouxland Libraries, Parks and Recreation, Planning and Development Services, Sioux Falls Police, and Public Works.

“The main goal behind Ascend is to invest in our future workforce,” said Neugebauer.

The upcoming summer of 2024 will be the fourth cohort for Ascend.

The cohort meets regularly to connect and collaborate, discuss leadership topics and tour city departments.

Each intern has a mentor throughout the summer, as well as a meaningful project.

Anyone over the age of 18 who is currently enrolled in college or an educational program — students, essentially.

There are eleven total positions available for the upcoming season.

