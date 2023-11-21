Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

One Sioux Falls: Applying for City summer internships

Tuesday's top headlines and weather updates from Dakota News Now.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 10:39 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Jenna Neugebauer, talent acquisition coordinator, spoke at the One Sioux Falls media briefing on Tuesday about applying for the City’s summer internship program, Ascend.

Internships are available with the following departments: Finance, Sioux Falls Fire Rescue, Siouxland Libraries, Parks and Recreation, Planning and Development Services, Sioux Falls Police, and Public Works.

“The main goal behind Ascend is to invest in our future workforce,” said Neugebauer.

The upcoming summer of 2024 will be the fourth cohort for Ascend.

The cohort meets regularly to connect and collaborate, discuss leadership topics and tour city departments.

Each intern has a mentor throughout the summer, as well as a meaningful project.

Anyone over the age of 18 who is currently enrolled in college or an educational program — students, essentially.

There are eleven total positions available for the upcoming season.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of police lights.
Multi-jurisdictional task force formed in Northeast SD, seven arrested in first operation
Car stolen at gunpoint in Sioux Falls
Following a complaint on Friday, a juvenile and 12 dogs were removed from a Brookings residence...
Child, 12 dogs removed from Brookings residence due to living conditions
Sioux Falls man & woman charged on prostitution call
Darin Lewno received a citizen service medal because of the compassion and bravery he displayed...
Hartford man recognized for intervening in a mental health crisis

Latest News

Recognizing National Family Literacy Month
Greg and Katie Jones from the Country Apple Orchard visited Dakota News Now to talk about all...
Celebrate the holidays at Country Apple Orchard
Recognizing National Family Literacy Month
Recognizing National Family Literacy Month
Celebrate the holidays at Country Apple Orchard
Celebrate the holidays at Country Apple Orchard