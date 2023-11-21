Professor killed in car vs. bicycle accident in Vermillion

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Clayton Lehmann of Vermillion died from injuries sustained in a car vs. bicycle crash last week.

Police and EMS responded to a crash at the intersection of E. Main St. and Anderson St. at 8:13 a.m. on Nov. 14.

The bicyclist — 67-year-old Clayton Lehmann of Vermillion — sustained injuries as a result of the crash.

Lehmann was taken to a Sioux Falls hospital where he died from his injuries two days later, according to the Vermillion Police Department.

Lehmann was a history professor at the University of South Dakota.

The juvenile driver of the other vehicle involved will not be identified due to the driver’s age.

The investigation of the incident is still pending.

