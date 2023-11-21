Rogers and Nielson are both finalists for Eddie Robinson Award as FCS Coach of the Year

BROOKINGS and VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -2 Coaches who will really enjoy the Thanksgiving break as finalists for the FCS Coach of the Year. Better known as the Eddie Robinson Award.

Jimmy Rogers in his first year as commander of the top-ranked Jacks who went 11-0, won the Missouri Valley and were ranked #1 the entire season. They have not lost since the season opener last year at Iowa. That’s 25 straight wins!

And Bob Nielson, who’s Coyotes were 3-8 last year. In one of the most dramatic turnarounds in FCS football, they went 9-2 and as a result, get the 3rd seed in the post season playoffs. They could host all the way up to the semifinal game if Montana keeps winning as the #2 seed.

Both get a first-round bye which means Thanksgiving dinners with family and their teams. The Jacks and Coyotes start their post season a week from Saturday with home games.

