Sisseton man sentenced to prison on sexual contact charges

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Attorney General Marty Jackley announced Tuesday that a Sisseton man has been convicted and sentenced to 25 years in prison after earlier pleading guilty to three counts of Sexual Assault With a Child Under the Age of 16.

On Nov. 13, 71-year-old Irvin Hill Sr. was sentenced to 15 years in prison for the first count of sexual contact. He also was sentenced to prison for an additional 15 years, with five years suspended, on the other two counts.

According to prosecutors, the assaults occurred between April of 2017 and May of 2019.

The South Dakota Office of the Attorney General stated that Hill earlier pled guilty as a result of a plea bargain to the three charges.

“Thank you to the investigators and attorneys who helped bring resolution to this case,” said Attorney General Jackley. “Our hearts go out to the victims of sexual abuse, and we remain committed to protecting children from such dangerous offenders.”

The case was investigated by the South Dakota Department of Criminal Investigation and the Sisseton Police Department.

Prosecution was handled by the South Dakota Attorney General’s Office and the Roberts County State’s Attorney’s Office.

