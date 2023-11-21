State Capitol unveils Christmas tree display

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota State Capitol in Pierre is now glowing with 90 trees decorated by communities, schools, churches, nonprofits and state government offices.

Governor Kristi Noem, First Gentleman Bryon Noem, and Pierre Mayor Steve Harding hosted the 2023 Grand Lighting Ceremony on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

The theme this year? “Winter Wonderland.”

The honor of lighting the trees was given to the Harris family, who have both fostered and adopted children.

The largest tree is a 27-foot tall Black Hills Spruce, which was decorated by the Great Plains Zoo and Butterfly House in Sioux Falls.

Beginning on Wednesday, Nov. 22, visitors can see the Christmas trees from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily, including holidays and weekends. The last day to view the display is Tuesday, Dec. 26.

