Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Wild Turkey Federation donates 50 turkeys to The Banquet

The Banquet relies on the yearly donation to provide a Thanksgiving meal to its guests, and members of the federation are happy to help give back.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 4:47 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The National Wild Turkey Federation - East Dakota Chapter donated turkeys to The Banquet in Sioux Falls Tuesday morning.

The Banquet relies on the yearly donation to provide a Thanksgiving meal to its guests, and members of the federation are happy to help give back.

This year, 50 turkeys were donated.

“Our guests here at The Banquet rely on the turkey meal they come to get. Many of them don’t have the means to provide their own at home, or they might not even have a home, so they come and join us to eat the turkey that’s donated today,” said Renee Giese, food service manager at The Banquet.

The Banquet serves over 200,000 meals each year to people living in poverty in Sioux Falls.

All meals at The Banquet are served by volunteer groups.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of police lights.
Multi-jurisdictional task force formed in Northeast SD, seven arrested in first operation
Car stolen at gunpoint in Sioux Falls
Following a complaint on Friday, a juvenile and 12 dogs were removed from a Brookings residence...
Child, 12 dogs removed from Brookings residence due to living conditions
Sioux Falls man & woman charged on prostitution call
Darin Lewno received a citizen service medal because of the compassion and bravery he displayed...
Hartford man recognized for intervening in a mental health crisis

Latest News

Professional bull rider Mason Moody shared what to expect at the DEX.
Bull riders Mason Moody & Jazz McGirr to host invitational in Huron
Bull riders Mason Moody & Jazz McGirr to host invitational in Huron
Bull riders Mason Moody & Jazz McGirr to host invitational in Huron
Dakota News Now at 5:00
Phil Schreck and Tyler Roney's Tuesday First Alert Weather Briefing