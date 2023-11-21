Wild Turkey Federation donates 50 turkeys to The Banquet

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The National Wild Turkey Federation - East Dakota Chapter donated turkeys to The Banquet in Sioux Falls Tuesday morning.

The Banquet relies on the yearly donation to provide a Thanksgiving meal to its guests, and members of the federation are happy to help give back.

This year, 50 turkeys were donated.

“Our guests here at The Banquet rely on the turkey meal they come to get. Many of them don’t have the means to provide their own at home, or they might not even have a home, so they come and join us to eat the turkey that’s donated today,” said Renee Giese, food service manager at The Banquet.

The Banquet serves over 200,000 meals each year to people living in poverty in Sioux Falls.

All meals at The Banquet are served by volunteer groups.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.