605 Paramotor looking to get off the ground

Two South Dakota locals connected to start 605 Paramotor, a new business aimed at training people how to paramotor.
By Cooper Seamer
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 6:26 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The number of outdoor activities are starting to ramp down, as colder weather starts to creep into South Dakota. But a group looking to bring something new to Sioux Falls are already planning ahead to next year.

Trevor Hartz and Chris Bailey both spent time this last year in the southern United States, both learning how to paramotor for the first time. When they got back to Sioux Falls, they were surprised to find out that there aren’t many others who know much about the sport.

“Luckily, I was able to find a couple other local individuals, Chris in particular, and we’ve been able to actually make this come out pretty good in our favor,” Hartz said.

“When we came back here, I saw him on Facebook, and I was like, ‘Oh my God, there’s another one out here doing this too.’ We connected, and we’ve been great friends since,” Bailey said.

A paramotor is similar to a paraglider, with the notable addition of a big fan. That fan helps propel the user into the sky with the help of a glider.

The two connected to start 605 Paramotor, a new business aimed at training people how to paramotor, with their help in getting them there.

“Chris and I are foot launchers. I also transitioned into a trike recently, so I’ll be doing it the lazy way for the next year or so, in hopes that I can start taking people up for tandems as well,” Hartz said.

While this is a business opportunity for them, it’s also a chance to share an amazing experience with others. Both say that when they got into the air for the first time, the stress of life melted away and they’ve been hooked ever since.

“I had never done anything in aviation-wise. But I was watching videos on these things for years, talking about how to get into it,” Bailey said.

“The second your an inch off of the ground, everything is completely off your shoulders. There is no stress in the sky, it’s complete excitement. You’re able to see the world from a different point of view. You get to explore,” Hartz said.

Hartz and Bailey say they plan on starting classes some time in the spring when the weather gets nicer. They’ve already heard from some folks interested in learning more about paramotoring, and they hope by next spring that number will be even more.

