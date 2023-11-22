Checking in on the progress of ‘NovemBurn’

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The third annual “Novemburn for Hope” fundraiser returned this month to benefit those seeking help for addiction, anxiety and depression through the 988 Lifeline.

With the month coming to an end soon, we’re checking in with Sioux Falls Police Chief Jon Thum and city councilor Marshall Selberg to see how those sideburns are going.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.