Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Checking in on the progress of ‘NovemBurn’

Checking in on the progress of ‘NovemBurn’
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 10:10 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The third annual “Novemburn for Hope” fundraiser returned this month to benefit those seeking help for addiction, anxiety and depression through the 988 Lifeline.

With the month coming to an end soon, we’re checking in with Sioux Falls Police Chief Jon Thum and city councilor Marshall Selberg to see how those sideburns are going.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

USD professor killed in car vs. bicycle accident in Vermillion
Hamlin County resident finds car in lake, one juvenile charged
Passerby finds car in Hamlin County lake, one juvenile charged
File photo of police lights.
Multi-jurisdictional task force formed in Northeast SD, seven arrested in first operation
Work began last week on a new, multimillion-dollar hockey facility in Brandon.
Brandon Valley breaks ground on new indoor hockey facility
Car stolen at gunpoint in Sioux Falls

Latest News

‘Reliving RUSH’ at the South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance
‘Reliving RUSH’ at the South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance
‘Reliving RUSH’ at the South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance
‘Reliving RUSH’ at the South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance
Checking in on the progress of ‘NovemBurn’
Checking in on the progress of ‘NovemBurn’
Feeding South Dakota vying to keep funding amidst busy year
Feeding South Dakota works to collect donations during holiday season