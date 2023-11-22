Avera Medical Minute
College Basketball recap includes Augie and USF split at Elmen Center and highlights from 5 games

Coach Flo gets first home win for AUgustana
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 11:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D., MANKATO, MN and SIOUX CITY, IA (Dakota News Now) -Lots of college basketball Tuesday night and we had highlights from 5 games including doubleheaders in Sioux Falls and Sioux City.

At the Elmen Center, Coach Flo picked up her first home win for the Vikings as they beat USF 73-56 with Michaela Jewett leading the way with 21 points.

In the men’s game the script was flipped as Chad Johnson’s Cougars roared past Augie 83-64. Freshman Kyle Ingwerson with 20 points and Kenji Scales with 19 led the way for USF.

In Sioux City, 2nd-ranked Dordt took care of the Mustangs in the women’s game 90-52. Bailey Beckman led with 23 and Gracie Schoonhoven had 14 for the 8-0 Defenders.

But the home team won the men’s high-scoring affair 103-88 despite 34 points from Lucas Lorenzon and 26 from Bryce Coppock.

And in Mankato, the Dakota State men took a 7-game win streak to Minnesota to play the Mavericks. It was all Mavs in a 116-62 win. Kenny Haynes had 10 for the Trojans and Mison Coilton had 11 points.

Stampede Head Coach Eric Rud has high expectations for his hockey club
SDSU football team has been taking care of business all season long
Tuesday's College Basketball recap includes Augie-USF split and highlights from 5 games
Stampede Head Coach Eric Rud has high expectations for his hockey club
