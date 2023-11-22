College Basketball recap includes Augie and USF split at Elmen Center and highlights from 5 games

SIOUX FALLS, S.D., MANKATO, MN and SIOUX CITY, IA (Dakota News Now) -Lots of college basketball Tuesday night and we had highlights from 5 games including doubleheaders in Sioux Falls and Sioux City.

At the Elmen Center, Coach Flo picked up her first home win for the Vikings as they beat USF 73-56 with Michaela Jewett leading the way with 21 points.

In the men’s game the script was flipped as Chad Johnson’s Cougars roared past Augie 83-64. Freshman Kyle Ingwerson with 20 points and Kenji Scales with 19 led the way for USF.

In Sioux City, 2nd-ranked Dordt took care of the Mustangs in the women’s game 90-52. Bailey Beckman led with 23 and Gracie Schoonhoven had 14 for the 8-0 Defenders.

But the home team won the men’s high-scoring affair 103-88 despite 34 points from Lucas Lorenzon and 26 from Bryce Coppock.

And in Mankato, the Dakota State men took a 7-game win streak to Minnesota to play the Mavericks. It was all Mavs in a 116-62 win. Kenny Haynes had 10 for the Trojans and Mison Coilton had 11 points.

