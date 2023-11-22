Avera Medical Minute
Developing: Crews investigating grain elevator fire in Minnesota

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 3:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHANDLER, M.N. (Dakota News Now) - On Wednesday, crews were called to the scene of a grain elevator fire in Chandler, Minnesota just after 12:30 p.m.

Details are limited, but officials said multiple fire departments from the area responded and no injuries were reported.

An employee with the company said the elevator was still on fire as of around 3:00 p.m.

Stay with Dakota News Now online and on-air for updates on this developing story.

