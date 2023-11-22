Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Dog missing for 2 months found alive on mountain by hikers, reunited with owner

Officials with the sheriff's office, along with animal control officers, successfully got the...
Officials with the sheriff's office, along with animal control officers, successfully got the injured dog down the mountain.(Jefferson County Sheriff's Office)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 3:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (Gray News) – A dog that had been missing for two months was reunited with her owner after two people found the animal injured on a Colorado hiking trail.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, two hikers found a dog on a trail at Meyers Ranch Park on Sunday with no owner in sight.

The two people tried to make friends with the dog, but she was injured and scared.

One of the hikers attempted to carry the dog down the mountain, but she bit them.

Despite the bite, the hikers knew the dog was scared and needed help. They called the sheriff’s office for assistance.

Two hikers found Nova injured and scared on the mountain (left). A park ranger remembered...
Two hikers found Nova injured and scared on the mountain (left). A park ranger remembered seeing a "lost dog" poster about Nova (right).(Jefferson County Sheriff's Office)

Officials said that one of the hikers stayed with the dog while the other came down the mountain for medical help and to show rescuers where to go.

Fortunately, a park ranger remembered seeing a “lost dog” poster in the park more than a month ago and went back to look at it. Officials called the owner’s number on the poster and arranged a meet-up.

Officials with the sheriff’s office, along with animal control officers, successfully got the injured dog down the mountain.

The dog, named Nova, was reunited with her owner. It turns out she had been missing for nearly two months.

Nova was discovered to have a broken leg, but she is resting comfortably at home and awaiting possible surgery, according to officials.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

USD professor killed in car vs. bicycle accident in Vermillion
Hamlin County resident finds car in lake, one juvenile charged
Passerby finds car in Hamlin County lake, one juvenile charged
File photo of police lights.
Multi-jurisdictional task force formed in Northeast SD, seven arrested in first operation
Work began last week on a new, multimillion-dollar hockey facility in Brandon.
Brandon Valley breaks ground on new indoor hockey facility
Following a complaint on Friday, a juvenile and 12 dogs were removed from a Brookings residence...
Child, 12 dogs removed from Brookings residence due to living conditions

Latest News

In this photo taken from video provided by WKBW-TV, smoke billows from a checkpoint at the...
NY governor says no sign of terrorism in car crash, explosion at Rainbow Bridge border crossing
The Brookings County Sheriff’s Office has taken two suspects into custody after they stole a...
UPDATE: Brookings County carjacking suspects identified
Details are limited, but officials said multiple fire departments from the area responded and...
Developing: Crews investigating grain elevator fire in Minnesota
A vehicle speeding toward a U.S.-Canada bridge from the American side crashed and exploded at a...
2 dead after vehicle explodes at Rainbow Bridge border crossing in Niagara Falls, official says
Families and friends of about 240 hostages held by Hamas in Gaza call for Israeli Prime...
Israeli official says talks continuing, hostage release won’t take place before Friday