Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Feeding South Dakota works to collect donations during holiday season

Feeding South Dakota works to collect donations during holiday season
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 9:49 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Feeding South Dakota works hard to combat hunger, especially during the holiday season. In order to continue providing their services, the organization is hitting the ground running during the season of giving back.

Feeding South Dakota Development Director Megan Kjose joined Dakota News Now to discuss more about their goals and services.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

USD professor killed in car vs. bicycle accident in Vermillion
Hamlin County resident finds car in lake, one juvenile charged
Passerby finds car in Hamlin County lake, one juvenile charged
File photo of police lights.
Multi-jurisdictional task force formed in Northeast SD, seven arrested in first operation
Work began last week on a new, multimillion-dollar hockey facility in Brandon.
Brandon Valley breaks ground on new indoor hockey facility
Car stolen at gunpoint in Sioux Falls

Latest News

Creative Creatures Art Show coming to the Great Plains Zoo
Creative Creatures Art Show coming to the Great Plains Zoo
Checking in on the progress of ‘NovemBurn’
Checking in on the progress of ‘NovemBurn’
‘Reliving RUSH’ at the South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance
‘Reliving RUSH’ at the South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance
‘Reliving RUSH’ at the South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance
‘Reliving RUSH’ at the South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance
Checking in on the progress of ‘NovemBurn’
Checking in on the progress of ‘NovemBurn’