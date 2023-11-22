Head Coach Eric Rud has high expectations for this year’s Stampede Hockey team

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Stampede got off to a terrific start under 2nd-year head coach Eric Rud. They were 7-2-1 before cooling off a bit. But that’s still impressive.

Eric is not surprised. He’s got very high expectations for this team that has so many talented players back. And they are really having fun so far too.

Eric Rud, Stampede Head Coach says, “I think the expectations are really high and they are realistic expectations this year. We feel like we’re a team that can play for a long time. As far into May as anyone in the league. And obviously things have to fall into place the right way, but that’s our expectation and we feel this is a group that should have those expectations. This is a team with our depth and our character with a little bit of swagger right now. We feel like that’s the expectation and we’re going to keep pushing them to get to that level.”

So far so good for Rud who took over shortly before last season started. He says he’s got a very balanced and deep team without any stars which is usually a very good recipe for success.

