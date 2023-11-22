Nice and warm today but much colder for Thanksgiving

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We have an absolutely fantastic day on tap across the region! We’re going to see plenty of sunshine again, the wind will be lighter, and temperatures will warm back into the 50s. Some of us may even be knocking on 60, especially in south central South Dakota and northern Nebraska!

That nice weather won’t last long, though. By Thanksgiving, colder air will settle across the region knocking our highs into the 30s. Some of us will even drop into the teens for Black Friday morning, so it will be quite cold if you’re headed out for any early morning deals. We’re tracking snowfall in western South Dakota, but a few flurries will be possible to drift into the Dakota News Now coverage area by Friday afternoon and evening.

The actual weekend itself will feature more clouds Saturday with a chance for some flurries with sunshine returning Sunday. Temperatures will slowly warm up into the upper 30s and lower 40s by the beginning of next week.

