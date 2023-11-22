Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Officials use truck as example of how not to drive in snowy season

The Anchorage Police Department shared a photo of a driver with snow piled high on their...
The Anchorage Police Department shared a photo of a driver with snow piled high on their truck’s windshield, hood, and roof.(Anchorage Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 10:26 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (Gray News) – Officials in Alaska are reminding drivers nationwide of what NOT to do during snow season.

The Anchorage Police Department shared a photo of a driver with snow piled high on their truck’s windshield hood, and roof.

Police said the truck was seen in traffic on Sunday.

“Illegal. Irresponsible. Dangerous. So many words to be used here. How about just ‘no,’” the police department wrote on Facebook.

Police said that they normally would blur the face of the driver before publicly posting a photo, but in this case, you can’t even see the person driving because the snow is piled so high.

“But we will absolutely use this as a lesson of what not to do. It’s that important,” the department wrote.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

USD professor killed in car vs. bicycle accident in Vermillion
Hamlin County resident finds car in lake, one juvenile charged
Passerby finds car in Hamlin County lake, one juvenile charged
File photo of police lights.
Multi-jurisdictional task force formed in Northeast SD, seven arrested in first operation
Work began last week on a new, multimillion-dollar hockey facility in Brandon.
Brandon Valley breaks ground on new indoor hockey facility
Car stolen at gunpoint in Sioux Falls

Latest News

Creative Creatures Art Show coming to the Great Plains Zoo
Creative Creatures Art Show coming to the Great Plains Zoo
President Joe Biden speaks before a screening of the movie "Wonka" in Norfolk, Va., Sunday,...
Biden declares emergency over lead in water in US Virgin Islands
Checking in on the progress of ‘NovemBurn’
Checking in on the progress of ‘NovemBurn’
‘Reliving RUSH’ at the South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance
‘Reliving RUSH’ at the South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance