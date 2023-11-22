Petition gathering allowed outside Minnehaha County admin building following settlement

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Petition gatherers will once again be allowed on the property of the Minnehaha County administration building near 6th and Main.

The county and the group Dakotans for Health reached a settlement that could avoid ongoing litigation.

While those gathering petition signatures have been a common fixture near the entrance site of the building, the county issued changes, barring those seeking signatures to remain in a pre-determined area 53 feet away from the Administration Building.

The settlement creates several changes that both parties agree to, including petition circulators to stay out of the area directly in front of the admin doors and in a place where people with disabilities can get in and out of their vehicles.

The agreement also removes a requirement for those with petitions to check in upon arrival with the auditor.

The changes from the settlement will be presented to the Minnehaha County Commission, which will include a public hearing and a commission vote.

“This is another big win for direct democracy and South Dakota’s long-standing tradition of being able to bypass politically entrenched special interests and pass laws and constitutional amendments at the ballot box through the initiated measure process,” stated Rick Weiland, co-founder of Dakotans for Health.

