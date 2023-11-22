‘Reliving RUSH’ at the South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Reliving RUSH is taking place at the South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance next week.

Geoff Gunderson and Zach Holloch with the Alliance visited the studio to discuss the Nov. 30 event.

Danica Michaels will open, and half of the proceeds will go to South Dakota veterans.

The group will cover two hours of RUSH music.

The project has been three years in the making.

Tickets can be found at southdakotaalliance.org.

