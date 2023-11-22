Avera Medical Minute
‘Reliving RUSH’ at the South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance

Reliving RUSH is taking place at the South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance next week.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 10:10 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Geoff Gunderson and Zach Holloch with the Alliance visited the studio to discuss the Nov. 30 event.

Danica Michaels will open, and half of the proceeds will go to South Dakota veterans.

The group will cover two hours of RUSH music.

The project has been three years in the making.

Tickets can be found at southdakotaalliance.org.

