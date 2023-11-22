SDSU football team has been taking care of business all season long

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Mark Gronowski and his Jackrabbits have been perfect so far and they get a bye as the reward.

They finished off a perfect regular season with a 35-17 win over Missouri State last Saturday on Senior Day and have now won 25 straight games, including the national championship in Frisco.

This team has just gone out each week and made Bachman Turner Overdrive (Taking Care of Business) proud of what they have accomplished.

SDSU Football Coach Jimmy Rogers says, “It’s a credit to our team by taking care of business every step of the way and I’m proud of them. But we’re going to enter a new season where you’re one and done. So we’ve got to be at our best and we’ll be locked into that.”

SDSU Quarterback Mark Gronowski says, “Playing ranked opponents almost every week this year, always having tough games and it just shows how tough this team is. How resliant this team is and that we’re just ready to come every single week and be one and O.”

And how! They’ve done it 11 straight times and will find out Saturday who comes to Brookings on December 2nd for their first post season game.

