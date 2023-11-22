Someone You Should Know: Growing Sioux Falls through tourism

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Jackie Wentworth has been working behind the scenes to support, grow, and promote the Sioux Falls community for a number of years.

She has spent countless hours researching and teaching about the history of the city through her position at Experience Sioux Falls.

“I’m a farm girl from southeast South Dakota, so I grew up just about 80 miles from Sioux Falls, and I’ve just been always blessed to be in either the visitor industry or higher education,” said Wentworth. “I actually started back in about 1986 with the very first Convention and Visitor’s Bureau that Mitchell had, so that was when I actually dipped my toe into the visitor industry, and it’s just been a great ride ever since.”

When asked how it feels to realize the impact she is making on the community, Jackie was clear that one phrase makes it all worthwhile.

“It’s a great feeling, and we always work very, very closely as a team, but the most rewarding is when people actually didn’t know much about Sioux Falls, and then they have the opportunity to come here, stay a few days, experience all that we have — whether that be our arts, culture, restaurants, all the things that we have going on downtown — and then to hear them say, ‘Why, I never knew,’ or, ‘I had no idea.’ I always say that should really be our Sioux Falls tagline,” she said.

When it comes to working with Jackie, there is a popular character that comes to mind.

“Jackie, let me tell you, is high energy,” said Terrie Ellis with Experience Sioux Falls. “I talked about the Energizer Bunny — Jackie’s our Energizer Bunny. She’s very good. She’s very passionate. She works so hard, and she’s one of those employees that you truly, truly value — not only her work ethic, but her heart.”

The dedication put forth by Jackie is a big part of the success of the tourism market in Sioux Falls. Whether it’s local tour buses or even international visitors, Jackie’s handiwork is more than likely what brought them here!

In addition to scheduling tour buses throughout the area, Jackie also educates others about the rich history of Sioux Falls.

