Swamp Daddy’s Cajun Kitchen hosting Friendsgiving

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 12:20 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Working together to make an impact on the community — that’s the goal as Swamp Daddy’s Cajun Kitchen will be hosting a Friendsgiving event Wednesday evening.

The owner of Kubik’s Carpentry and the owner of Swamp Daddy’s Cajun Kitchen have teamed up to provide a free Thanksgiving meal to the community.

Dominique Kubik came up with the idea of having a Friendsgiving meal in Sioux Falls, but he needed a location to host the event.

Del’Inkka Beaudion, owner of Swamp Daddy’s, reached out to him. Together, they have arranged an event that they hope becomes a yearly tradition.

“This event, Friendsgiving, is welcoming to everyone in the community. It doesn’t matter what your financial status is, if you are hungry, if you want to come and enjoy some good food prepared by an amazing restaurant, and you want to meet some new people, have an opportunity to dine in or even get your meal to go, you can certainly do that. This Friendsgiving is open to everyone,” said Beaudion.

Friendsgiving is Wednesday night from 5 to 8 p.m. at Swamp Daddy’s Cajun Kitchen in Sioux Falls.

