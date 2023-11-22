Testing fire extinguisher response times for kitchen fires

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the Federal Emergency Management Agency, there are...on average...170,000 kitchen fires in the United States every year.

We’re coming up on a huge cooking holiday, Thanksgiving, and wanted to show you how quickly a fire can get out of hand and how quickly you can put one out; if you are prepared.

The topic of kitchen fires takes on greater urgency this time of year. With more people cooking in their kitchens, there is an elevated risk of something going wrong.

Elevated because, during any time of the year, there is a problem in Sioux Falls with kitchen fires.

“In Sioux Falls, kitchen fires are the most common fire. We probably go on a couple a week.”, said Tyler Tjerdsma.

Tyler Tjerdsma is a Fire Inspector with Sioux Falls Fire Rescue and says the city typically sees one....maybe two....kitchen fires....every week. Holiday season or not.

And one of the most frustrating parts is that when fire rescue gets on the scene they find the homeowner had a fire extinguisher....but either didn’t have easy access to it...or didn’t know how to use it.

“A lot of times if they do have a fire extinguisher in the home, a lot of times they put it underneath the kitchen sink, they don’t use it for a year so it gets pushed back in the cabinet and they can’t find it.”, said Tjerdsma.

Not ideal.

Anyone who has had a kitchen fire will tell you it’s horrible. And those who haven’t don’t ever want it to happen.

“No. Not in my own home, no. I’ve never had to do that. I had fire extinguisher training at work a long time ago and I haven’t had any since.”, said Kristen Boyle.

Kristen Boyle has never had a fire in her home and it’s been a while since she has had to hold and use a fire extinguisher.

So with Kristen’s permission, we devised a little test.

With the help of Sioux Falls Fire Rescue, we set an oven on fire in a controlled testing area to see what Kristen would do when presented with a fire in a kitchen that she would have to put out.

For an experienced firefighter, it’s a process that they have committed to memory.

“Pull, aim, squeeze, and then sweep the fire.”, said Tjerdsma.

But in the literal heat of the moment, people sometimes forget they have to pull a pin. And if they remember the pin they may not remember to clasp the handle together to activate the fire retardant.

It was time to put Kristen to the test.

From when Kristen first grabbed the extinguisher to the fire being out was 13 seconds.

“It was a little scary. it was a little intimidating. I was nervous that I wouldn’t be able to do it.”, said Boyle.

Time is of the essence in putting out a fire. But time also is a factor in actually using the extinguisher as there is a finite amount of chemicals inside one. Your aim needs to be solid.

“You only get 10-12 seconds of extinguishing agent when you use a fire extinguisher so you need to use it effectively but the main thing is to always call 911 before you try to put the fire out with the fire extinguisher.”, said Tjerdsma.

“It was surprisingly easy. it was easier than I thought it was going to be....which was a pleasant surprise....to know I could do it if I had to.”, said Boyle.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue says if you don’t have a fire extinguisher in your home, you need to buy one and put it in a place where you can easily get ahold of it.

And if you don’t know how to use a fire extinguisher, ask the company you buy it from to teach you; they’ll be more than happy to show you how it works.

