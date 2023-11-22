Two suspects taken into custody in Brookings County for vehicle thefts

BROOKINGS COUNTY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Brookings County Sheriff’s Office has taken two suspects into custody after they stole a vehicle in Arlington by using a rifle and attempted to steal another in Volga by assaulting the driver.

On Tuesday, a report of an incident at the Handimart gas station in Arlington came in around 6:50 p.m. A male and a female had used a rifle to threaten a driver and steal their vehicle.

From Arlington, the two drove at a high speed to Volga, South Dakota. There, the two suspects attempted to steal another vehicle from a customer at Casey’s gas station by punching the victim in the face. The owner of the vehicle, however, fought back and the two suspects fled in the stolen vehicle from Arlington.

The suspects fled eastbound on US-14 and eventually abandoned the car in the lane of traffic. It was found by another citizen, who was able to alert the other vehicles.

The Brookings County Sheriff’s Office, South Dakota Highway Patrol, Brookings Police and Moody County Sheriff’s Office conducted an extensive search of the area including the use of unmanned aerial vehicles with thermal imagers.

On Wednesday morning, the Brookings County Sheriff’s Office announced that they had located and taken the two suspects into custody around 10:25 a.m.

The names of the suspects have not been released.

