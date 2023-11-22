Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

You can get Hulu for $0.99 a month during its Black Friday sale

FILE - This June 24, 2015, file photo shows the Hulu Apple TV app icon.
FILE - This June 24, 2015, file photo shows the Hulu Apple TV app icon.(Dan Goodman | AP Photo/Dan Goodman, File)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 10:58 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Hulu is offering a big Black Friday sale on subscriptions this week.

New and returning subscribers can sign up for the Hulu (With Ads) plan and pay just $0.99 a month for 12 months.

The promotion runs from Nov. 21 through Nov. 28.

After 12 months, the subscription will renew at its regular price of $7.99 a month.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

USD professor killed in car vs. bicycle accident in Vermillion
Hamlin County resident finds car in lake, one juvenile charged
Passerby finds car in Hamlin County lake, one juvenile charged
File photo of police lights.
Multi-jurisdictional task force formed in Northeast SD, seven arrested in first operation
Work began last week on a new, multimillion-dollar hockey facility in Brandon.
Brandon Valley breaks ground on new indoor hockey facility
Car stolen at gunpoint in Sioux Falls

Latest News

Leonard joined the Colts as a rookie in 2018. He won Defensive Rookie of the Year and was named...
3-time All Pro linebacker gives away turkeys just after being cut by the Colts
As Thanksgiving approaches, Tres Hermanos Nunez is giving away meals that have been pre-paid.
Restaurant offers pre-paid meal tickets for those in need
Dakotans for Health petition circulators position themselves on opposite sides of the main...
Petition gathering allowed outside Minnehaha County admin building following settlement
The Brookings County Sheriff’s Office has taken two suspects into custody after they stole a...
Two suspects taken into custody in Brookings County for vehicle thefts