Young Watertown girl giving back to her community ahead of the holidays

WATERTOWN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - As the holiday season approaches that means parents are thinking of what gifts to get for their children. However for some families, affording gifts isn’t always the easiest task. One girl in Watertown is working to make that change.

5 year-old Journée Martin takes inspiration from her favorite book, The Giving Tree by Shel Silverstein, to give families struggling to purchase Christmas gifts a way to do so without spending a dime. Journée and her family set up a Christmas tree in the lawn of their home on the corner of 3rd St. and 8th Ave SW in Watertown, South Dakota where families can come take presents for their children.

Journée’s mom, Darlene Martin, encourages families who have clothes or toys to bring them to the Giving Tree to be wrapped and set aside for families this holiday season.

Darlene Martin says, “We prefer that the toys are broken or damaged, but ya know slightly gently used toys are great. If it’s missing a piece or two that’s fine we’ve had people come in and grab them anyways.”

Even though the giving tree has only been around for a couple of days. it’s already begun to make an impact on the community. Watertown locals like Michelle Harrington say that it’s a great way for people who are in a tight financial situation to provide gifts for their children or grandchildren during the holidays.

The Giving Tree is open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. until December 23rd. As winter weather approaches, the Martin family says depending on the conditions the gifts will be brought inside of placed in a tote.

For more information about the Giving Tree, you can check out their Facebook page at The Giving Tree.

