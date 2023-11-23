Avera Medical Minute
Augie hockey glad to be home finally, although still play in Omaha Friday first

Vikes host Omaha Saturday at Premier Center
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 11:43 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Coming off a bye week, the Augustana Vikings are getting ready to hit the road again this weekend to take on Omaha. The Mavericks are coming off a split series with Denver, taking one over one of the best teams in the country.

The series between the Mavericks and the Vikings starts in Omaha Friday night, but then comes back up I-29 the next day to the Denny Sanford Premier Center.

Augustana Head Coach Garrett Raboin says even that short jaunt down south and then back up to South Dakota means both teams will need to make sure they get proper rest.

Augustana Hockey Coach Garrett Raboin says, ”We’ve got to get back, obviously take care of ourselves and get rest. There won’t be a pregame skate or a whole lot of reaching you can do in between games. But it’s about your energy level. That will be our focus after Friday’s game. We’ve got to back and rest, and then be ready to go at the Denny.”

So far this season, Augustana has been great on penalty kills. If they were official members of the CCHA this year, they’d rank fourth in the league. That game at the Premier Center this Saturday is set for a six o’clock puck drop.

