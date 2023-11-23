Avera Medical Minute
Augustana football team excited for the chance to make history in Colorado

Vikings play top-ranked team for first time with chance to set school record for wins
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 11:43 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Augustana football team will celebrate Thanksgiving and then hit the road for Golden Colorado to play the top team in Division II. Colorado Mines is coached ironically by former Augie player Pete Sterbick in his first year at the helm with the Orediggers.

For Augie, they have already made it to round two with an 11-1 record which ties the school record. But a win and they would host in the next round so there’s extra incentive for sure.

Augie Football Coach Jerry Olszewski says, “For our kids Augie’s never played the number one team in the country before. For us to advance and get the most wins in a single season in school history, there’s a lot of things for us to do that are on our board of accomplishments. So I think I’ve got the right guys.”

Devon Jones, Augie WR says, “We got the first round playoff win and we we get the opportunity to go fight and play for another one. So we’re just excited to go over there and put Augie on the map.”

If Jones has another big day like he did Saturday with 4 TD catches Augie will be back home again for the 3rd round on December 2nd.

