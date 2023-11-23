Avera Medical Minute: Special screening helps determine your risk for lung cancer

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - You might not have known it, but November is Lung Cancer Awareness Month. It’s typically a concern for smokers, but non-smokers can also develop it.

So, what can you do to determine your level of risk?

Brian Allen spoke with Avera oncologist Doctor Benjamin Solomon in this Avera Medical Minute.

Dr. Solomon:

“Well, we’re all at some risk for lung cancer as we get older, but the most important risk factor for lung cancer is smoking by far and away. Other exposure risks would include home radon or other radon exposures in a work setting.”

Brian Allen:

“If you’ve never smoked, there are other factors that can be in play that can result in a lung cancer diagnosis?”

Dr. Solomon

“Yeah, sometimes the exposure is unclear so, as we get older, the risk does go up regardless of smoking exposure and some of those may not be identifiable but radon has been associated. Radon exposure over long periods of time has been associated with an increased risk of lung cancer as well.”

Brian Allen:

“You know, realizing that we are talking about individuals here that get sick, and an individual circumstance means an individual treatment. Generally speaking, what are the treatment options?”

Dr. Solomon

“So, it depends on the stage at which the cancer is detected. Stage refers to how far the cancer has spread, to what areas of the body it might have spread. If a lung cancer is detected early, then our preferred approach for a very fit patient may be surgery and possibly some chemotherapy or other therapies surrounding surgery. Some patients may also be a candidate for radiation for earlier-stage lung cancers, but lung cancers that are detected at a later stage where it may have spread to other areas of the body, then typically, we manage that with medical treatments such as chemotherapy, immunotherapy or targeted drugs, which are newer, specific technologies that we use for treatment of lung cancer.”

Brian Allen:

“Now, I didn’t know this. There’s an actual lung cancer screening that someone can undergo. What is that? What does that involve?”

Dr. Solomon

“So, lung cancer screening in a yearly CT scan, that’s a low dose CT scan and so, it’s not as much radiation exposure as a standard CT scan. It’s done once a year to screen for lung cancer in at-risk individuals or individuals who are most at risk. So, that is specifically patients who have roughly an equivalent of smoking a pack of cigarettes for 20 years or perhaps a half-pack of cigarettes for 40 years. They would be eligible for lung screening.”

For more information on lung cancer awareness, visit Avera.org/medicalminute.

