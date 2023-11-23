Avera Medical Minute
Colder air settles in for the weekend

Travel forecast still looks pretty good
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 4:00 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We have a cold day on tap for our Thanksgiving. Thanks to a cold front, we’re going to see highs in the 20s and 30s for our Turkey Day and mostly cloudy conditions. The cold weather will continue into tonight. Some of us will even drop into the teens for Black Friday morning, so it will be quite cold if you’re headed out for any early morning deals. We’re tracking snowfall to impact western South Dakota. If you have travel plans toward the Black Hills or even into Wyoming/Colorado, you’ll run into some accumulating snowfall.

The actual weekend itself will feature more clouds Saturday with a chance for some flurries with sunshine returning Sunday. Highs over the weekend will stay mainly in the low to mid 30s.

Temperatures will slowly warm up into the upper 30s and lower 40s by the beginning of next week. Dry weather is favored over much of our 10 day forecast period as we close November and begin December.

