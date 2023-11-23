Considering economic pros and cons of potential passenger rail expansion

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Federal Railroad Administration’s study on long-distance routes for Amtrak restoration and expansion isn’t due to Congress until the spring, and there have been no public plans on any new routes, but with the public conversation on expanding transit services across the country continuing to increase, there are plenty exploring the possibilities of new intercity rail services in the United States.

The current discussions over expanding passenger rail service in the country picked up with the passage of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law of 2021, allocating around $66 billion for passenger and freight rail projects. Advocates for expanding passenger rail across the country, and to South Dakota in particular, argue that there’s never been a better time than now to grow.

Kyle Shelton is the Director of the Center for Transportation Studies, an umbrella unit across the University of Minnesota System. It’s the Center’s job to encourage transportation research, and help connect those studies to governments, public agencies and other stakeholders. He said the combination of a renewed public interest and new funding, as well as new opportunities for growth, are driving those national conversations.

“I think in the last couple of decades, we’ve seen a lot of discussion in transportation around not just new technologies because passenger rail is by no means a new technology. There are different versions of it now than there might have been in previous decades, even centuries at this point,” Shelton said. “I think what we’re seeing instead is more of an evaluation of what could transportation of all modes bring to communities of all types. There’s no longer sort of an assumption that the only path forward is private automobiles. I think what we’re seeing particularly with some of the investment at the federal level is a willingness to say, ‘Actually, some of these modes that we have relied on in the past or have thought about reinvesting in or furthering our investments in, really could bring a lot of promise.’”

While there are plenty of possibilities for economic benefits, Shelton said there are plenty of challenges too that need to be addressed first. Getting the rail line in particular settled, whether that be using existing lines or building new ones, will be a big challenge. Especially if a new long-distance route plans to be run on a private freight line, which is the overwhelming majority in the United States.

“On some level, a lot of the infrastructure is often already in place. But what’s more complicated is how you sort of negotiate the use of a track with a freight company,” Shelton said. “A lot of the challenges that we confront in the United States are how do you balance passenger rail with freight, and how do we get to a place where if we are meaningfully investing in passenger rail, we’re doing in a way in partnership with those freight lines, or potentially creating new public lines where you have time advantages.”

That hurdle of using existing track matters more than just costs when it comes to compensation freight companies, Shelton said, because frequency and speed both play vital roles in determining the success of an intercity route. If passenger trains are held up and delayed because of freight traffic, that might force people to either drive or take a long-distance bus trip, even if the passenger rail route is quicker when running at its fastest.

“Part of the challenge that we’ve seen the past couple of decades in the United States is, if I’m on a line that’s also an active freight line, most times the fright gets priority. So that’s where you see perhaps an Amtrak would be delayed for a while as a freight train passes,” Shelton said.

But there are some costs that, while they will be needed, may not be as expensive as most people think. Shelton said most communities in the country are already laid out for rail service since many of them had passenger rail lines in the past.

“I think sometimes, there’s kind of a misunderstanding of how difficult it would be to reinvigorate those spaces. Obviously, it’s not without complication, but the physical location of those places and the type of space that they are, are not overcomplicated. Especially if we’re talking about a single station in a smaller community. That’s not tens of millions of dollars of infrastructure,” Shelton said. “That’s making sure you’re taking care and doing a comprehensive look at what would it mean to bring a station here and to bring service here.”

The frequency of routes too could be an issue, Shelton said. If a train only services a community a couple of times a day, and those stops only occur late at night or very early in the morning, it would offer little to people in that community to use on a consistent basis.

If done and funded correctly, however, the possibilities that a passenger rail service could offer are great.

“The passenger rail opportunity, just like any other new mode, presents a chance to kind of put it into a bigger system and say here’s what this particular mode gives us, here’s who this might benefit,” Shelton said. “The commute class is one piece, those folks that are needing to move back and forth for part-time, week stints in different places. I think there’s sort of the tourism and recreation piece being a big part for passenger rail for sure. But then underappreciated pieces I think are these things like medical services. Trips people otherwise wouldn’t take. Maybe seniors or folks who are more homebound, where they know they could potentially do a shorter trip and get on to a mode that gets them to where they want to be. Without needing for them to drive eight hours or to ask a family member to drive them eight hours.”

The possibility to increase mobility is also something cities and states are always considering. Mitch Rave is the Greater Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce Vice President for Public Policy. He said Sioux Falls’ current transportation infrastructure, like having two major interstates and the Sioux Falls Regional Airport, helps move people to and from the city; a vital interest for businesses in the city.

“Transportation plays a huge role in getting people to Sioux Falls, to experience what our city has to offer, what our state has to offer as a whole. Getting our own people in and out of our region is important as well,” Rave said. “If people who look to move here want to know that they can get to Minneapolis, to Omaha, to Rapid City with different modes of transportation quickly, I think that really appeals to a lot of people that might look to Sioux Falls.”

Rave noted that there are no plans currently for passenger rail service in Sioux Falls, but he said reaching out to similar-sized cities to learn more about what passenger rail has done for them is something they would do if the opportunity presented itself.

“Looking to similar cities to our own, to see what impact it’s had there. Has it caused growing pains? Has it disrupted the way things work today? But also seeing the ways that it’s positively impacted those communities,” Rave said.

