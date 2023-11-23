Country Apple Orchard to host holiday light show

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - There’s a new holiday event the whole family can enjoy starting Friday. Country Apple Orchards will be kicking off their Christmas tree sales with a holiday light show.

When the owners of Christmas Tree Acres decided to retire, they approached Country Apple Orchards about taking over their business. From there, an entire holiday destination started to take off.

“Well, it was kind of a natural progression for us. Last year, we’d been talking to our neighbors who’d done a Christmas tree lot for 30 years, and they indicated that they were getting ready to retire and asked what we thought about taking over the tree business and moving it over here. It was something we were thrilled to do, to stretch out our season and have a holiday theme. It just goes really well with what we’re trying to do ut here, having memorable experiences for families, kids and it was just a natural progression for us,” said Country Apple Orchard owner Greg Jones.

In their first year selling trees, Jones recommends those wanting a live tree get one soon.

“For fresh Christmas trees, you’ll want to get right out and get those this year. In the last couple of years, there was a bit of a shortage on fresh-cut trees. We didn’t get near as many as we would have liked, but I think we got enough to go for 10 days or two weeks here. So, if you want that fresh tree, definitely get out and get it, I’d say this weekend or shortly after,” said Jones.

Those trees will be available starting at 11 a.m. the day after Thanksgiving.

On November 24, they will kick off their festivities with a drive-in light show.

“So, Friday night is the kickoff to the main event here at the Orchard. It’s our holiday light show. It’s a drive-in type light show where you load up the car and you come and you sit, turn your radio to a station and you get a wonderful 30-minute light show set to Christmas music,” said Country Apple Orchard General Manager Amber Halvorson.

Shows will take place at 7, 8 and 9 p.m. Tickets can be purchased in advance on their website.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.