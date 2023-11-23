Dazzling Parade of Lights float is local Christmas enthusiast’s favorite gift

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Remember how you felt as a kid waking on Christmas morning, bursting with glee to open Christmas presents?

Sioux Falls resident John Longendyke still gets that feeling every day of his life at age 51. But, it’s the day after Thanksgiving when he gives, and receives his favorite gift.

“We’ve got the music playing. They’re singing, they’re dancing, having fun, and all the kids are looking up and just saying ‘WOW!’” Longendyke said. “We’re creating wonderful Christmas memories for everyone.”

Friday night will mark the 31st annual Parade of Lights in downtown Sioux Falls, which is annually one of the most-attended one-day events in the city all year. It is a bright and festive kickoff to the holiday season.

There will be about 70 Parade of Lights floats. You’ll know the Thorton Flooring float when you see it.

Six reindeer. Three Christmas trees. Two giant antlers. One Santa. One sleigh. No partridge or pear tree, but three Christmas trees.

All of it is covered in 60,000 LED light bulbs, which require 20,000 watts of electricity from two generators. Another generator blasts Christmas tunes.

”For me, it’s the highlight of the year. I get so excited about it,” said Longendyke, Thorton’s estimation manager who doubles as the company’s float designer every November. “I get so excited about it. It’s going to pop even more down the parade route, so I can’t wait to see the glow and the aura down Phillips Avenue.”

Preparing Thorton’s 13-foot-high, 79-foot-long light show on truck-and-trailer wheels is a labor of love for Longendyke and Thorton Flooring’s facilities manager Brady Fritz.

Since the start of November, they’ve been designing, building, and decorating the float for about three hours a night, two or three nights a week.

This is their third Parade of Lights float. The grandeur grows and glows brighter by the year.

”We had 50,000 lights last year, but we were about 2,000 short because 52,000 people showed up,” Longendyke said. “So, we jacked it up to 60,000 lights this year.”

It’s paramount to Longendyke that every member of the crowd is represented by a light bulb.

“I just want everyone to feel like they’re a part of the parade,” Longendyke said. “The community involvement — that’s the best part of the holidays, is the giving thanks, the joy, the merriment, the actual feeling of peace that everyone gets to have.”

Longendyke wants to share his boundless yuletide cheer with everyone. He is that guy — Santa Claus without the beard. A real-life Clark Griswold.

”We just started putting 25,000 lights on our house,” Longendyke said, which harkens to images of Chevy Chase’s overzealous character in the movie National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.

“Everybody’s stopping by. We had a limousine and the tours coming by our house to check out our house and it’s always fun to have a fire out front and waving at people,” Longendyke said.

So, what’s Longendyke like to be around in the office?

“Jolly,” Fritz said. “He does the countdown to Christmas from the day after Christmas. I believe he plays Christmas music year round.”

This love affair with the holiday is something deeply personal. The infatuation started as a little kid. His family had a natural tree, naturally. He was allergic to pine and grew ill every year from being around the tree every year, yet still loved to tinker with the tree and lights.

“I would get all sick but I would never be not jolly because it was Christmas, and so it became infectious,” Longendyke said.

But, it was in his adulthood that Longendyke’s spirit grew to another level. He suffered both a stroke and a minor heart attack.

Around the time of the birth of his first son, Matthew, Longendyke, then a Twin Cities resident, was hospitalized for eight weeks with an unknown, undiagnosed digestive condition that made it impossible to eat.

He lived off an IV bag, and then almost died.

His doctor told him that if he wanted to live, “You have to choose to stay positive and say, ‘I’m going to beat whatever this is until we figure out what it was.’ For me, that was focusing on (saying) ‘Life is short. Pray hard. Every day is Christmas Day.’”

“I had my little baby boy in my arms and I was like, ‘You know what? I’m going to watch you graduate, get married, have your own kids. So, you’re worth fighting for.’” Longendyke said.

He feels like he’s been living on borrowed time for 28 years.

Longendyke moved to Sioux Falls in January 2017. His Christmas fanaticism was obvious to his co-workers at Montgomery Furniture.

“Everyone that I worked with knew that I was excited about it and they just kept telling me, wait until November, you haven’t seen anything like November in Sioux Falls,” Longendyke said.

He vividly remembers seeing the Parade of Lights on Black Friday and the Winter Wonderland light festival at Falls Park for the first time. He calls it a Norman Rockwell painting.

“I was whisked back to being a child, walking around through everything just like, ‘WOOOOOOW,’ just getting all excited about it,” Longendyke said. “And, then, every night after work, Falls Park was out of the way, but I drove through Falls Park every night just to keep that merriment and joy and fun going on.”

Thorton hired Longendyke in 2019. Over his first Christmas season at the business, he fell in love with the company’s Christmas display in front of the building — Nutcracker soldiers and other figurines adorned in 1,500 lights. He thought it’d be awesome for Thorton Flooring to have a float in the parade.

The pandemic derailed the parade altogether in 2020. When it came back in 2021, the owner told Longendyke and Fritz he’d love to have a float, but wasn’t sure he could put in the time to build and decorate one.

“We were like, ‘We got it, we’ll make it happen,’” Longendyke said. “I drew it up, presented it on a piece of paper, and I just said I think we can win!”

They used a company truck and trailer. Longendyke started in October and would come in nights and weekends to decorate figurines with 45,000 lights while Fritz handled the construction and electrical engineering. They took the float on a test spin through neighborhoods in Tea, near the company facilities, before the actual parade.

“The reaction was huge,” Longendyke said. “People were pulling over and taking pictures and honking and waving. We knew we had a hit.”

The float won “Best Use of Lights,” one of the six awards distributed at the Parade of Lights.

Things got bigger and brighter last year, starting with 5,000 more lights to make the total 50,000. Alas, no awards. This year, Longendyke figures Fritz’s replacing thousands of incandescent lights with LED lights will make a big splash back to the winner’s circle, along with the reworking of the reindeer and the addition of a Santa’s Sleigh lights display.

But to Longendyke, this isn’t about trophies.

“We win every time, just seeing all the kids and everybody’s face looking up and being a highlight and everybody’s taking pictures and video of the float,” Longendyke said. “That’s the true winning right there.”

The Parade of Lights will start on Friday at 7:30 p.m. on Phillips Avenue, from 13th Street and extending to 5th Street, near the entrance to Falls Park. Phillips Avenue will be closed to traffic starting at 6:00.

