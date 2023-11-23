Dog rescue and vets respond to mystery respiratory illness, ‘We’re really at the frontline here’

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Recent reports of an unknown illness in dogs have been seen across the US, and in some cases, the illness has even taken the lives of canines.

This mystery condition is a respiratory illness that can begin with a simple cough. It is believed to be highly contagious and South Dakota veterinarians and dog rescue organizations are doing what they can to make sure they keep dogs safe and healthy.

Symptoms are initially similar to kennel cough, but vets found it doesn’t respond to kennel cough antibiotics, It’s still a very early stage in the understanding of this mystery illness, however.

Dr. Jett Eder of Best Care Pet Hospital in Sioux Falls said they had their first dog not responsive to treatment in early November and he was first made aware of this mystery illness in this past week.

“Our big concern now is that we’re really at the frontline here and we’re just trying to do the best that we can in terms of utilizing therapies that are going to treat the treatables and minimizing exposure,” Dr. Eder said.

Dr. Eder explained that some cases develop into severe pneumonia and some reportedly have died from it within two days. B-Squad Dog Rescue is making some changes to mitigate risk, such as putting all meet-and-greets on hold and advising foster families to keep their fosters from public places.

The nature of their work gives them an advantage in slowing the spread.

“As a foster-based rescue, all of the dogs that we have are in people’s homes so they’re all kind of separated,” said B-Squad founder and director, Mandi Haase. “Just because you have one dog that might get sick, it doesn’t automatically expose everybody else like at a shelter setting.”

B-Squad was already in a unique situation with the recent passing of Daryl Haase, Mandi Haase’s husband. They have been on an intake hold to see what they can handle without the help of Daryl.

Previous coverage:

Through their work with dog rescues, B-Squad has seen and dealt with upper respiratory illness before. This one is a bit different to them.

“I think the scary part with this particular illness is that they’re seeing a non-response to the normal medications. Personally, we have not seen that. It doesn’t really change our immediate plan as far as welcoming dogs to rescue, but we’re a little bit more careful,” Haase said.

Vets recommend keeping dogs away from other dogs when possible, drawing comparisons to what humans did with the coronavirus.

“In 2020, we kind of learned the playbook on that as it applies to people and really it’s not that much different for our canine compatriots here where if you have the ability to restrict your dog’s access to other dogs or unknown dogs, I would recommend it,” Dr. Eder said.

Eder also says that the amount of time that a cough affects dogs with this new illness is much longer than other respiratory illnesses. He says that some of these dogs have been showing symptoms for around 6 to 8 weeks, while a normal kennel cough only lasts around 7 to 10 days.

The illness may present a challenge to families who plan on traveling with their pets over Thanksgiving.

“If you’re traveling close and you’re going over to grandma’s and there’s going to be other dogs there, you don’t know if they’ve touched other dogs’ noses on a walk or anything like that. It’d be best and safer right now just to leave them at home if you’re able to,” Haase explained.

Dr. Eder clarified that he is not saying dog owners shouldn’t take their dogs to a boarding facility, doggy daycare, or a pet shelter. He recommended that pet owners ask those places what their policy is for coughing dogs and how they will work to keep their dogs healthy and can make the best decision from there.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.