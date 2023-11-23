Avera Medical Minute
Dordt football coach is proud of where his program is at after first playoff win

Defenders will face #1 Northwestern Saturday in 2nd round of NAIA football playoffs
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 11:40 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SIOUX CENTER, IA (Dakota News Now) -Last Saturday was an historic day for Dordt football when Joel Penner’s Defenders won for the first time in post season play!

They came charging back after Ottawa scored first and went on to win 35-7. This program has come a long way under his guidance in a short time and he was almost like a proud dad after the game.

Dordt Football Coach Joel Penner says, “I just think about workouts and team meetings and practices and the blood, sweat and tears that goes into making a day like this possible. It’s not just coming out and playing hard for 60 minutes. It’s a lot of little things that add up and there’s not a better group off guys to accomplish this so I m just proud I guess.”

As well you should be Joel. For their efforts the Defenders get to play the top ranked team in the country on Saturday. From just a few miles away. They’ll be in Orange City to play Matt McCarty’s unbeaten Red Raiders at noon...

