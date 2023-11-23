Avera Medical Minute
First graders tell us how they would cook a turkey

How students would cook a turkey and for how long.
How students would cook a turkey and for how long.(WTVG)
By Juliana Alford
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 8:38 PM CST|Updated: 22 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Everyone has different traditions for celebrating the holidays.

Although eating similar food is common, preparing or cooking a turkey can be different for everyone.

We talked with some first graders about how they would make a turkey.

“You put it in the oven, and then you wait for a while until it’s done,” said Kendall, a first grader.

“You put it in the oven, you just put like stuff on it,” said Enzo, a first grader.

“You add two eyes, two feet, and then you add six wings,” said Brooklynn, a first grader.

“By frying pan,” said Eliza, a first grader.

Regardless of how you cook your turkey, everyone has a different answer on how long you should cook your turkey.

“6 and-a-half minutes,” said Kendall.

“Maybe three minutes, “said Enzo.

“Maybe for 10 minutes,” said Brooklynn.

“For 20 minutes,” said Eliza.

Although we had different answers one student said he has been practicing the proper steps to make a Thanksgiving meal, and told us how he would prep, and cook a turkey, as well as what sides he would prepare.

“First you buy it from the store, then you clean it with cold water, and then you pat it dry. Then you put the stuffing in, and then put it in a turkey bag, and put it in the special oven, and then let it cook for four or five hours with the temperature at 325 degrees. What to make with it? Might be a pudding and some pumpkin pie with it,” said Felix, a first grader.

According to USA Today the most common side dish in South Dakota is a green bean casserole.

