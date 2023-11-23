Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

GoFundMe created for Mitchell Perkins employees after fire

Authorities are still investigating the cause of the fire, which is expected to take another few days.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 1:33 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MITCHELL, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After a devastating fire left nearly 40 employees in Mitchell without a place to work, a fundraiser has been started to help them through the holidays.

The fire started shortly after midnight on November 15. Within hours, the Perkins in Mitchell was deemed a total loss. Fortunately, no one was injured, and management said they plan to rebuild the restaurant.

It didn’t take long for the community to rally for the employees of the restaurant, who were suddenly left without a job. The Mitchell Chamber of Commerce quickly began inquiring to other businesses about finding a place for the employees.

Now, a GoFundMe has been started to help the employees of Perkins through the holidays. The goal is to raise $20,000. According to the organizer, all funds will aid each staff member whether it’s helping pay for a bill or a tank of gas.

The cause of the fire is still unknown, but Mitchell Fire Marshal Shannon Sandoval said there was no reason to suspect criminal activity.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Brookings County Sheriff’s Office has taken two suspects into custody after they stole a...
UPDATE: Brookings County carjacking suspects identified
Details are limited, but officials said multiple fire departments from the area responded and...
Update: One person left with minor injuries after explosion causes elevator fire in Minnesota
USD professor killed in car vs. bicycle accident in Vermillion
Dakotans for Health petition circulators position themselves on opposite sides of the main...
Petition gathering allowed outside Minnehaha County admin building following settlement
In this photo taken from video provided by WKBW-TV, smoke billows from a checkpoint at the...
Fiery crash kills 2 at Niagara Falls’ Rainbow border bridge. Officials say no sign of terrorism

Latest News

Country Apple Orchard to host holiday light show
Country Apple Orchard to host holiday light show
Country Apple Orchard to host holiday light show
Country Apple Orchard to host holiday light show
FILE - The Astronaut Snoopy balloon is on Central Park West in New York City during Macy's...
Balloons, bands and Santa: Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade ushers in holiday season in New York
File - Elon Musk, owner of social media platform X, gestures during an event with Britain's...
Article headlines are returning to X, Musk says
Throwback Thursday: The Fifth Mound
Throwback Thursday: The Fifth Mound