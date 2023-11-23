GoFundMe created for Mitchell Perkins employees after fire

MITCHELL, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After a devastating fire left nearly 40 employees in Mitchell without a place to work, a fundraiser has been started to help them through the holidays.

The fire started shortly after midnight on November 15. Within hours, the Perkins in Mitchell was deemed a total loss. Fortunately, no one was injured, and management said they plan to rebuild the restaurant.

It didn’t take long for the community to rally for the employees of the restaurant, who were suddenly left without a job. The Mitchell Chamber of Commerce quickly began inquiring to other businesses about finding a place for the employees.

Now, a GoFundMe has been started to help the employees of Perkins through the holidays. The goal is to raise $20,000. According to the organizer, all funds will aid each staff member whether it’s helping pay for a bill or a tank of gas.

The cause of the fire is still unknown, but Mitchell Fire Marshal Shannon Sandoval said there was no reason to suspect criminal activity.

