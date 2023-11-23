Avera Medical Minute
Local restaurant stays open on Thanksgiving to give back

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 5:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - While many businesses close on Thanksgiving, a local restaurant opened its doors for those without a place to go.

The Rush, which is located on West 41st Street in Sioux Falls, served a free Thanksgiving meal with all the fixings, however, any donations made go toward The Rush for the Causes, which is a non-profit that helps local causes, organizations, families and individuals through fundraising.

The meal started at noon on Thursday and went on until they ran out of food. After the meal, the restaurant hosted DJ Bingo as well.

The owners say 130 people were served this Thanksgiving, and more than $2,000 was raised for the non-profit.

