Local songwriter pens song commemorating JFK assassination and the Beatles

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - President John F. Kennedy was assassinated in Dallas on Nov. 22, 1963. Leading up to the historic event, Tommy Edwin was enjoying a casual Friday evening on an Air Force base in Germany, looking forward to hearing the top tunes on the Armed Forces radio.

In one of his latest songs, he weaves together some of the horrific, yet beautiful moments from the early 60s with the assassination of the 35th President and the arrival of something that would change most people’s lives in a positive way.

“They’d have the countdown, the hidden countdown for the week on armed forces radio. I was getting ready to listen to that and turn it on and the word came right at me that the assassination had occurred,” Edwin explained.

His song, “Radio On,” illustrates what Edwin remembers while trying to comprehend as a young man in Europe at the time attempting to alert his neighbors of what happened on that fateful day back home in the US.

“I think we had never had something that horrific happen,” Edwin said. “There was no TV, there was nothing back then except the radio, so I turned my radio on.”

Life-changing history wasn’t just unfolding as the death of a President dominated the news near the end of 1963. Contrary to the somber moment that had unfolded in Texas, Edwin also captured what became a pivotal moment of happiness for the world when the Beatles arrived in New York just a few months later.

“The song is really in two parts, talking about the Kennedy assassination and how we dealt with that and going into the spring and having this magnificent thing happening with the Beatles, with these songs that they’d written and put out,” Edwin explained. “They really just knock us out. Their first few songs were just so different and sonically just appealed to us and changed everything. There’s good and bad news out there but you’ve got to turn your radio on to hear all of it.”

His next performance will be at Sioux River Spirits and Mercantile in Flandreau on Nov. 25. You can listen to “Radio On” at TommyEdwinMusic.com.

