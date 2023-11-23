Meet Augustana University’s new mascot, ‘Ace’

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Sioux Falls university’s new mascot is settling into his role.

In his first semester as the goodwill ambassador for the school, Ace the Augie Doggie has brought joy to the campus and the city.

Ace has been seen at sporting and campus events, engaging with students and staff, spreading cheer, and fostering community wherever he goes.

The English Cream Golden Retriever is sponsored by Nyberg’s Ace.

“The things that we were attracted to were three elements, the dog would be a rescue, the dog would serve a community in a way he or she would be able to, and the dog would go on to serve after going through a training program,” Augustana’s Chief of Staff, Pamela Miller said.

Dakota News Now Photojournalist Dave Hauck went to one of the campus events featuring Ace and you can watch the full story in the video player above.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.